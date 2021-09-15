Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.63%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

