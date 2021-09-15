Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83.

On Friday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62.

PD opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

