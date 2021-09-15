Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 407 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $220,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jereme M. Sylvain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $542.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $497.06 and a 200-day moving average of $421.02. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $559.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,016,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

