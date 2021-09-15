JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

PolyPid stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.30.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

