John David Parker Sells 6,358 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John David Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 76,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,970. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

