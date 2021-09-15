John P. Watters Acquires 15,000 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,836 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.