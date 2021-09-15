Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.37 billion to $25.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

