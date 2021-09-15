Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,030 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $123,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,639,843.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Natera by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Natera by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.