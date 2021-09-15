JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target to GBX 500

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITM. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

ITM stock opened at GBX 408.83 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -74.33. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 433.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.56.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

