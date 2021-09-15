JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading 1.1% Higher

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 727 ($9.50) and last traded at GBX 722 ($9.43). 279,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 298,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 714 ($9.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 103.57, a current ratio of 103.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 646.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 638.75.

In other news, insider Sally Macdonald purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 622 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,979.38 ($3,892.58).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

