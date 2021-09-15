Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950 over the last 90 days. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOUR opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 2.38.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

