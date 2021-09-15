Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.