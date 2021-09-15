Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

