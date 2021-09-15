Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in BCE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 41,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

