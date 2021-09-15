Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $505,000 Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 77.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,036 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

