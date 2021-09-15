Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 515,800 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,800 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LU. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Shares of LU stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

