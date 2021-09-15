JUST Price Hits $0.0912 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, JUST has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $206.20 million and $134.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00124409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00182232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.21 or 0.99891819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.42 or 0.07157290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00868301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002825 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

