Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Kaspien stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

