Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.
Kaspien stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Kaspien Company Profile
Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.
