Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:KVSC) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 20th

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:KVSC) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $34,965,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $28,680,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $24,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $19,920,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $17,482,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

