Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shares of KRC opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

