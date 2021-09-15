Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Shares of KRC opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
