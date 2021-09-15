Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of KL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,281,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after acquiring an additional 570,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

