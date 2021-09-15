Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 0.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.27. Approximately 122,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 322,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

GUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.29. The firm has a market cap of C$646.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at C$3,285,140.32. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $309,788.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

