Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) Short Interest Up 321.2% in August

Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 321.2% from the August 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KARE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Koala has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Koala Company Profile

Koala Corp. is a technology company that engages in the development of new technologies and services in the areas of emerging technology. It concentrates on the following areas: government, services, fuel, television, green, bank, and telecom. The firm also develops cellular and voice over internet protocol.

