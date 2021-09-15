Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $146.64 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00278538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00142029 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00183652 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000978 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,726,173 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

