Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 510.5% in August

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 510.5% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCRF remained flat at $$47.72 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06.
About Konecranes
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.