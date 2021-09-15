Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 510.5% in August

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 510.5% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCRF remained flat at $$47.72 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

