Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Stake Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kraton worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 118.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after buying an additional 811,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after buying an additional 244,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kraton by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Kraton in the first quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Kraton in the first quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRA stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

