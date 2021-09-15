Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $24.00. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 4,691 shares traded.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,766. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after buying an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,676,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

