Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Cap of $8.90 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Kryll has a market cap of $8.90 million and $47,656.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00147693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00845002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 33,751,781 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

