Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $56.28

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.28, but opened at $58.13. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

