KWB Wealth Has $19.77 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

KWB Wealth cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 3.8% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,993 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,242,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 135.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

