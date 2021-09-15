L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $19,739,699.98 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total transaction of $19,739,699.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.15 and its 200 day moving average is $216.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

