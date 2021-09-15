Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45,398 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 31.9% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $305,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 167,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,461,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

