Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.99

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 5531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

About Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

