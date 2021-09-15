LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.71 ($83.19).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €64.32 ($75.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.53. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.