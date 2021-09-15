Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 830.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JCPB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

