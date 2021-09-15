Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,537 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. 26,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,010. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.