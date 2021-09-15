Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 75,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period.

VSS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.30. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,300. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

