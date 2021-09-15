Larson Financial Group LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $814,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,595,000 after purchasing an additional 441,212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. 555,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,258,729. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

