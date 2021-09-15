Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 43.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,105. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.