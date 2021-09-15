Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

