Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

NYSE LDOS opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.