LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Nomura

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CLSA downgraded LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that LG Display will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LG Display by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LG Display by 10,539.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 525.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,123 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth $3,273,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.