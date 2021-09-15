Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTGHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,715. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

