Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LTGHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,715. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.
