LifePro Asset Management Acquires 3,279 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 162,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 503,994 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

