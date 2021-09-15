LifePro Asset Management Invests $13.80 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,801,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 4.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.39. The company had a trading volume of 155,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $629.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.