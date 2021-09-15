LifePro Asset Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

