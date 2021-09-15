Lightning Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $378,175.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00006146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $378,175.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00399677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

