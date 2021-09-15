Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,975 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

SCHA stock opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

