Lition Price Hits $0.0120 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Lition has a total market cap of $425,122.35 and $40,239.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lition has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

