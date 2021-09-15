Littelfuse’s (LFUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $263.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.69. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,231 shares of company stock worth $12,999,486 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

